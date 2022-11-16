Space heater safety reminders

The cooler temperatures will likely mean the heaters will switch on and the space heaters will be dusted off.

While space heaters can keep us warm, they can be dangerous.

They cause about 1,700 fires a year nationwide, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Pharr officials say whether it's a gas heater or electric, make sure it's at least five feet away from anything that may burn easily.

That means avoid placing the heaters anywhere near carpets, curtains, clothing, and wood. Before you even use the heater, make sure it is clean.

Always plug the heater directly into a wall socket, and never plug it into an extension cord.

If you have a gas heater, you need to make sure they are working properly as well, otherwise if the gas does not burn properly, it can emit carbon monoxide.

“Every cold season, there’s a tragedy that takes the life of not only one person, but it takes a whole family with them because of carbon monoxide poising," Pharr Fire Department Arson Investigator Ruben Vera said.

Make sure to also turn off the heater before going to sleep. They do not recommend sleeping with a heater on.

If you do not have heaters, they advise not to use the stoves or candles either, instead use extra blankets to stay warm.

Those in need of extra blankets or sweaters, a local non-profit organization is willing to help.

"We receive donations all year from different areas of blankets and sweaters, and we use them in these times for those that are in need of them," Arise Adelante Las Milpas Organizer Lucia Salazar said.

Those in need of blankets or sweaters can reach Arise Adelante at 956-783-9293.