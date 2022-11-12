x

Space heater safety tips to consider as cold front arrives

4 hours 11 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, November 12 2022 Nov 12, 2022 November 12, 2022 5:38 PM November 12, 2022 in News - Local

With cooler temperatures currently in the Valley, officials are reminding the public of the importance of safely using a space heater.

According to officials, a third of all house fires are caused by space heaters.

When using a space heater, make sure you consider the following tips:

  • Make sure your space heater is clean as any dust or debris inside could spark a fire
  • Plus it directly into a wall socket instead of an extension cord as extension cords can      overheat and start fires
  • Keep space heaters at least three feet away from any combustible items
  • Ensure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working
  • Put your space heater on a flat surface
  • Turn off the space heater before going to bed and leaving the house
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days