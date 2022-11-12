Space heater safety tips to consider as cold front arrives
With cooler temperatures currently in the Valley, officials are reminding the public of the importance of safely using a space heater.
According to officials, a third of all house fires are caused by space heaters.
When using a space heater, make sure you consider the following tips:
- • Make sure your space heater is clean as any dust or debris inside could spark a fire
- • Plus it directly into a wall socket instead of an extension cord as extension cords can overheat and start fires
- • Keep space heaters at least three feet away from any combustible items
- • Ensure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working
- • Put your space heater on a flat surface
- • Turn off the space heater before going to bed and leaving the house
