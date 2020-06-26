Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A spacewalking astronaut has added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth. The commander of the International Space Station had barely exited the hatch Friday when a small mirror came off his sleeve and floated away. Mission Control says the lost wrist mirror poses no risk to either the spacewalk or station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken aced the rest of their spacewalk, the first of four to replace the last bunch of old station batteries. Once all six new lithium-ion batteries are installed, the station should be good for the rest of its life.

