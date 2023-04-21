SpaceX: Brownsville experiencing increase in business thanks to SpaceX activity

The flight that lifted off from SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility almost didn't happen.

But the work of the more than 1,700 employees at the facility, many of who are from the Rio Grande Valley, made it possible.

According to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez, SpaceX is the city’s largest employer.

“We're very excited to show people what Brownsville is and what Brownsville has been, it's just now we're finally getting the attention that we deserve,” Esequiel Silva said.

Silva is the co-owner of The Roast House in Brownsville. The SpaceX hype is bringing more foot traffic into his coffee shop and other nearby businesses, Silva said.

"Most of the tourist that we get here at our coffee shop say that they come for SpaceX and they've heard that downtown is the place to be,” Silva said. “It's just shining a light on who we are and what our culture is."

An economic impact study showed that in 2021, SpaceX invested $430 million dollars on operations that included payroll, infrastructure construction and capital improvements in Cameron County.

Mendez said that dollar amount could be higher for 2022.

“It's been a big impact for us,” Mendez said. “Now just about anywhere you go people know where Brownsville is, they know where Boca Chica is."