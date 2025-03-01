SpaceX launch noise affecting homes, businesses at South Padre Island, Port Isabel

The FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction around the Boca Chica launch site ahead of the upcoming SpaceX launch.

The airspace will be restricted for two hours.

New research released this week reveals just how loud the Starship launch is.

At South Padre Island and Port Isabel, there are homes and business that when the launches happen, things can get very noisy.

New research is underway to figure out how loud those noises actually are and the impact they're having. The launch noise is impacting one place in particular.

Mauricio Alaniz co-owns Shoreline Barbell Club in Port Isabel. With several rooms of machines and equipment, the owners lugged all this weight up to the second story when they opened.

"It took a couple of weeks worth of time. A lot of our strong members who actually came in clutch," Alaniz said.

They've been in business for the last four years. When the launches happen, they feel it even though they're five miles away.

"It's rumbly. We feel the whole building shake," Alaniz said. "You hear all the weights moving with it, too."

Up on the second story of the gym, they have big windows, which rattle during the launches.

"We did have a situation where one of our windows did break," Alaniz said.

The SpaceX Starship is the most powerful rocket ever made, with twice the thrust of the previous record holder.

New research from a team at Brigham Young University got closer than ever before to measuring exactly how loud these launches are.

"The existing models just do not capture this very well, and so that is an opportunity to then try to improve those," Physics professor Kent Geee said.

Gee said his team placed a recording device on federal land within one kilometer of the launch site. He found previous estimates by federal regulators overestimated how loud the sound would be.

At one kilometer, he recorded 146 decibels, near ground zero, he predicts it would be louder.

Experts advise people to use hearing protection above 130 decibels. Biologists are still trying to understand the impact on wildlife close to the launch site.

Gee says different sounds, pitches and their impacts are hard to define.

"It's not all about hearing loss, but there's things like sleep disturbance, annoyance, all sorts of things, and different types of noise sources cause different effects," Gee said.

For Port Isabel homes and businesses, the launch schedule is something they now expect, but business is still open.

Watch the video above for the full story.