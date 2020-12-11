SpaceX Starship SN8 completes first suborbital flight over Boca Chica launch site
The SpaceX Starship SN8 completed the test mission of suborbital flight on Wednesday afternoon, at the SpaceX South Texas launch site.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to give details of the test flight that ended in flames.
Musk categorizing the flight as a successful test of the starship design that aims to eventually take humans to the red planet. Musk tweeting, "Mars here we come!"
Watch the video for the full story.
