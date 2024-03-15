Specialized DWI unit patrolling for suspected drunk drivers in Edinburg

An increase in people arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated led to the creation of the Edinburg Police Department’s specialized DWI unit.

The unit, launched last fall, has two police officers on patrol looking for suspected drunk drivers.

Channel 5 News joined the unit on a recent late ride-along that resulted in three arrests.

As of March 14, 2024, 126 people have been arrested on a DWI charge in Edinburg this year.

In 2023, 452 people were arrested on that charge. It was an increase from the 342 arrests made in 2022.

Edinburg is a no refusal city, meaning that those refusing a breathalyzer test will have a warrant issued to test their blood alcohol level.

Watch the video above for the full story.