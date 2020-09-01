Sporting Kansas City hosts FC Dallas in conference play

By The

Associated Press



FC Dallas (2-1-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-2-1, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas takes on Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference play.

Sporting Kansas City put together a 10-16-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-6-4 in home games. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

FC Dallas went 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 57 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 50.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

FC Dallas: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.