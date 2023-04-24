Sports Minute: AP source: Indians close to trading ace Kluber to Rangers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are close to completing a trade that will send two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The teams have been discussing the deal and are nearing final terms, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The 33-year-old Kluber has been one of the AL's most dominant pitchers for six seasons. He won the Cy Young in 2014 and 2017. He missed most of last season after being hit by a line drive and breaking his arm.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.