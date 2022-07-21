Sports Minute: Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Texas Southern for 4th victory

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Markedric Bell had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Arkansas-Pine Bluff won its fourth game of the season, topping Texas Southern 74-72 in overtime. Dequan Morris hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime and after a timeout, Tyrik Armstrong was long on a half-court heave at the buzzer. Kshun Stokes added 14 points and Marcus Wallace had 13 for UAPB. Bryson Etienne led Texas Southern with 23 points. Eden Ewing added 17 points and Justin Hopkins and Armstrong, eighth in the SWAC at 14.2 points per game, scored 11 apiece.

