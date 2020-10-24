Sports Minute: Astros pitcher Josh James has hip surgery; out 6 to 8 months
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover.
Houston general manager James Click said Saturday that James had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday.
James initially injured his hip Aug. 20 in a game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When the right-hander returned, he had a 1.35 ERA over 6 2-3 innings in his final six appearances of the regular season. James also appeared in three postseason games, pitching four innings.
For the regular season, James was 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA in 13 appearances (two starts) with 21 strikeouts.
