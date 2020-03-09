Sports Minute: Augustin scores 24 as Magic rout slumping Rockets 126-106

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and the Orlando Magic got a 126-106 win over slumping Houston to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss. The Rockets won six in a row before hitting this rough patch in which they haven’t just lost games but have looked out of sorts in losses to the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets before Sunday’s defeat. Houston's four-game losing streak matches a season high.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.