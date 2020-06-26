Sports Minute: Baird thrives as NWSL commissioner despite challenging times
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Commissioner Lisa Baird has already had a major impact on the National Women's Soccer League despite being in her role just 90 days and having to face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Baird has brought in a number of new national sponsors and she's leading the NWSL as it prepares to become the first professional team sport in the United States to return to the field. Baird is currently in Utah, where the league will stage its Challenge Cup tournament over the next month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
