Sports Minute: Baird thrives as NWSL commissioner despite challenging times

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Commissioner Lisa Baird has already had a major impact on the National Women's Soccer League despite being in her role just 90 days and having to face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Baird has brought in a number of new national sponsors and she's leading the NWSL as it prepares to become the first professional team sport in the United States to return to the field. Baird is currently in Utah, where the league will stage its Challenge Cup tournament over the next month.

