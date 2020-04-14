Sports Minute: Bates becomes 1st sophomore to win Gatorade prep hoops award

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Emoni Bates of Michigan has been named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball. He is the first sophomore to win the award. Bates beat out Evan Mobley of California and Cade Cunningham of Texas, the top-ranked seniors in the country. Bates could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 guard averaged 32 points this year. His chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gatorade has recognized the nation’s best high school basketball player since 1986.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.