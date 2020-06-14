Sports Minute: Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1

DALLAS (AP) - Jamie Benn got his sixth career hat trick _ despite putting only two pucks in the net _ and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. Benn scored the game’s first goal in the first period, added a power-play tally in the second and was awarded his third with 1:19 to play when he was pulled down on the way to shooting at an empty net. Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina in the first period against Anton Khudobin, who made 24 saves for his third straight win.

