Sports Minute: Beyers, Williams combine to lead Marshall past UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Mikel Beyers scored 18 points and Jannson Williams added 14 and Marshall beat UTEP 71-61 on Saturday. Taevion Kinsey added 11 points for the Thundering Herd, which recorded 17 assists on their 25-made baskets. Jarrod West totaled a game-high eight assists, one fewer than UTEP. Marshall finished with 12 3-pointers including four from Williams. UTEP built a quick 11-3 lead, Marshall put together a 13-2 run and led by three. Bryson Williams tied it with a 3, Jannson Williams countered with one fom beyond the arc and the Thundering Herd led the rest of the way. Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points,

