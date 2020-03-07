Sports Minute: Bryans win their final Davis Cup match to put US in finals

HONOLULU (AP) - Bob and Mike Bryan won the final Davis Cup match of their brilliant career to advance the United States into the finals. They beat Uzbekistan's Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin 6-3, 6-4 in Honolulu. The victory gave the United States an insurmountable 3-0 lead. The Americans were the final team to earn a spot in the 18-country final in Madrid in November. The Bryans plan to retire after the U.S. Open and don’t intend to play in the Davis Cup Finals. They first played Davis Cup together in 2003 and helped the United States to its most recent title, in 2007.

