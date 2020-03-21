Sports Minute: Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1. It was a matchup of likely Western Conference playoff teams. The Oilers got a man advantage 36 seconds into the extra period after Esa Lindell was called for tripping. Chiasson then scored his ninth goal of the season. Edmonton has won three games in a row. Dallas took its second overtime loss in a row. Koskinen stood out for the Oilers a night after the offense carried the load in an 8-3 win at Nashville, including five goals in just over five minutes.

