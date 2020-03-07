x

Sports Minute: Crosby lifts Alcorn St. past Texas Southern 90-75

Saturday, March 07 2020

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Troymain Crosby had 23 points as Alcorn State topped Texas Southern 90-75. Eden Ewing led the Tigers on Saturday with a career-high 24 points.

