Sports Minute: Crosby lifts Alcorn St. past Texas Southern 90-75

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Troymain Crosby had 23 points as Alcorn State topped Texas Southern 90-75. Eden Ewing led the Tigers on Saturday with a career-high 24 points.

