Sports Minute: Crosby lifts Alcorn St. past Texas Southern 90-75
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Troymain Crosby had 23 points as Alcorn State topped Texas Southern 90-75. Eden Ewing led the Tigers on Saturday with a career-high 24 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
