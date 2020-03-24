Sports Minute: Dayton double: Flyers' Toppin, Grant claim AP top honors

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Dayton's Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men's college basketball player of the year. Grant is the AP coach of the year. They led the Flyers to a program-record 29 victories. Toppin won the player award with 34 votes from AP Top 25 poll voters. Iowa's Luka Garza was runner-up with 24 votes. Grant won the coaching honor with 30 votes in his third season at his alma mater. Baylor's Scott Drew was second with 13 votes.

