Sports Minute: Demon Deacons adding DuBose, Wilkins as transfer help

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest men's basketball is adding transfer help. The Demon Deacons announced Thursday that Ian DuBose would play next year as a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist. DuBose averaged 19 points to lead the Southland Conference last season. In addition, Virginia Tech sophomore Isaiah Wilkins announced in a social-media post that he would transfer to play for the Demon Deacons in his hometown of Winston-Salem. It’s unclear if he must sit a year due to NCAA rules or could receive a waiver to play immediately.

