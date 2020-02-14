Sports Minute: Duffy, Law agree to minor league deals with Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Infielder Matt Duffy and right-hander Derek Law to minor league contracts have agreed to minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers and will attend major league spring training. Duffy has been primarily a third baseman in his five big league seasons, including an injury-shortened season last year with San Francisco. He'll compete for a utility infield spot for the Rangers, who earlier this month signed free agent third baseman Todd Frazier. Law appeared in 58 games for Toronto last year, going 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA in a career-high 60 2-3 innings. He pitched in San Francisco for three seasons before that.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
