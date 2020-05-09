Sports Minute: Falcons' Allen says idea of practice is 'nerve-racking'

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen worries about the time his team welcomes players back to practice. Allen continues to observe his self-imposed quarantine at home even as many businesses in Georgia have opened. He says most of his teammates have taken a similar safety-first stance. He says the idea of returning to practice during the coronavirus pandemic is “nerve-racking.” The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities. So far, there is no date for a return. Allen says the health concerns are something players have “never had to think about before.”

