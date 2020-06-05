Sports Minute: FC Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez suspended amid abuse claims

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - MLS has suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez amid allegations of domestic abuse. The league says the decision came after a report of alleged incidents of abuse made to police in Frisco. The Dallas suburb is home to the soccer club. MLS says Gonzalez voluntarily entered the league’s program for substance abuse and behavioral health. The 25-year-old won’t be eligible to return until he is cleared by doctors in that program and the league has finished its investigation. Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017.

