Sports Minute: Gates carries Houston Baptist past Texas A&M-CC 82-77

HOUSTON (AP) - Jalon Gates had 21 points as Houston Baptist snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82-77. Ian DuBose had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-17, 2-8 Southland Conference). Qon Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds. Ty Dalton had 11 points. Jordan Hairston had 22 points for the Islanders.

