Sports Minute: Giants claim ex-Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush on waivers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have claimed former Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback Cooper Rush on waivers. The make room on the 90-man roster wide receiver, Reggie White was waived. Daniel Jones is the Giants’ starting quarterback. Rush joins Alex Tanney and Colt McCoy in competing for the backup job. The move reunites Rush with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who spent nearly a decade as Dallas' head coach before joining the Giants in the offseason.

