Sports Minute: Gordon, Carr help Texas Tech hold off No. 25 TCU women 87-83

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Lexi Gordon scored 30 points with 11 rebounds and she and Chrislyn Carr scored clutch points in the fading seconds as Texas Tech survived a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat the No. 25 TCU women 87-83. Lauren Heard and Kianna Ray launched a 7-0 run and TCU came from 15 down to within 82-81 with under a minute to play. Carr finished with 19 points, nine boards and eight assists and Andrayah Adams added 20 points for Texas Tech. Heard scored 28 with seven assists and two steals for the Lady Frogs.

