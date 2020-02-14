Sports Minute: Hairston leads Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over Lamar 64-58
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Jordan Hairston scored 23 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 64-58 victory over Lamar. Myles Smith added 14 points for the Islanders. Anderson Kopp had 15 points and T.J. Atwood had 14 points for Lamar. Davion Buster, the Cardinals' second leading scorer averaging 14 points a game, was held to just five points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
