Sports Minute: Hamlet scores 13 to lead North Texas past UAB 71-64

2 years 3 months 12 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 February 08, 2020 3:27 PM February 08, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Javion Hamlet posted 13 points as North Texas beat UAB 71-64. Umoja Gibson had 13 points for North Texas (16-9, 10-2 Conference USA). Thomas Bell added 12 points. James Reese had 11 points.Tavin Lovan had 17 points for the Blazers (14-11, 5-7). Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Makhtar Gueye had 11 points.

