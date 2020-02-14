Sports Minute: Incarnate Word beats Sam Houston State 72-71 in OT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - Keaston Willis scored five of his 17 points in overtime as Incarnate Word beat Sam Houston State 72-71. Drew Lutz had 17 points for Incarnate Word. Des Balentine added 13 points and six rebounds. Vincent Miszkiewicz had nine rebounds. Zach Nutall scored 21 points to lead Sam Houston State. Demarkus Lampley made three free throws with seven seconds left in regulation for Sam Houston State, and Willis missed a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime tied 62-62.
