Sports Minute: Jackson, Texas A&M rally past Crimson Tide 74-68

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over Alabama. Jackson also made a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half. Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots. He made 13 of 14 free throws.

