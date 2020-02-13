Sports Minute: Kensmil leads Stephen F. Austin over Texas A&M-CC 75-67
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Gavin Kensmil had a career-high 23 points as Stephen F. Austin won its ninth straight game, topping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-67. Jordan Hairston led the Islanders with 17 points.
