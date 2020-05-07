Sports Minute: Kicking off: Texans at Chiefs to open season Sept. 10

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL’s annual kickoff game - pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady’s regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 - the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history. The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

