Sports Minute: Lumberjacks top Incarnate Word 80-56, for 11th straight win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 16 points, making 7 of 8 shots, leading Stephen F. Austin to an 80-56 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday, running the Lumberjacks' win streak to 11. Gavin Kensmil added 15 points for the Southland Conference leading Lumberjacks. Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for the Cardinals.

