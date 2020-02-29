Sports Minute: Manotas scores tying goal in Dynamo's 1-1 draw with Galaxy
HOUSTON (AP) - Mauro Manotas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 64th minute in the Dynammo's 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday in their MLS season opener. Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made his debut for Los Angeles, and Tab Ramos directed Houston for the first time as head coach. Manotas tied it with a shot 17 yards away from the left side of the penalty box. Cristian Pavon scored for the Galaxy in the 13th minute with a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper David Bingham getting an assist.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
