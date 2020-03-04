Sports Minute: Martin scores 18 to lift Rice past Southern Miss 72-57
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Robert Martin had 18 points as Rice beat Southern Miss 72-57. LaDavius Draine led the Golden Eagles on Wednesday night with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
