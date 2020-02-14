Sports Minute: Mavs' Doncic to miss at least 6 games with sprained ankle

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be out at least six games with a sprained right ankle. Doncic was injured during a scrimmage in practice on Thursday and coach Rick Carlisle said before Friday's game against the Rockets that he'd be out until at least Feb. 10. Carlisle added that he expects that Doncic will be healthy in time to participate in the All-Star Game after he was selected to the team for the first time and voted a starter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.