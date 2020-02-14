Sports Minute: Mavs' Doncic to miss at least 6 games with sprained ankle
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be out at least six games with a sprained right ankle. Doncic was injured during a scrimmage in practice on Thursday and coach Rick Carlisle said before Friday's game against the Rockets that he'd be out until at least Feb. 10. Carlisle added that he expects that Doncic will be healthy in time to participate in the All-Star Game after he was selected to the team for the first time and voted a starter.
