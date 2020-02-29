Sports Minute: Mays' strong second half lifts LSU past Texas A&M, 64-50

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Skylar Mays scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and LSU defeated Texas A&M 64-50. Javonte Smart scored 14 points. His three 3-pointers in the first half helped LSU open an early 13-point lead. Savion Flagg scored 17 and Josh Nebo added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies, who lost their second straight game on the heels of a three-game winning streak. LSU won for just the third time in eight games but now has 20 victories on the season as the Tigers seek to bolster their NCAA Tournament credentials.

