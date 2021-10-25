Sports Minute: Mills, Grimes help No. 21 Houston beat East Carolina 69-59

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help No. 21 Houston beat East Carolina 69-59. Quentin Grimes added 15 points for the Cougars, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Houston entered the day tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. The Cougars overcame a strong performance from league-leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates. Houston has won nine straight meetings with East Carolina, which shot 33% and made just 4 of 23 3-point tries.

