Sports Minute: Mulkey fastest to 600 as No. 2 Baylor women top Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Baylor's Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men's or women's coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech. The Lady Bears broke open a tie game by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Baylor extended a pair of Big 12 records with its 54th consecutive league win and 43rd straight road victory in conference play. Mulkey earned her 600th win in her 700th game, four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men.

