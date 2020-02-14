Sports Minute: No. 1 Baylor 78=70 over Oklahoma State for 20th win in row
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
WACO, Texas (AP) - No. 1 Baylor's school-record winning streak has reached 20 games. MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for the Bears in a 78-70 win over Oklahoma State. Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game. Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor. Oklahoma State was within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III, playing with a protective mask, made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bears, only 12-of-25 from the free throw line before that, then made eight in a row.
