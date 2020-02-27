Sports Minute: No. 2 Baylor wins 14th straight, tops Oklahoma State 75-68

By JOHN TRANCHINA

Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points to help No. 2 Baylor overcome a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 75-68. Jared Butler had 17 points for Baylor, which won its 14th straight game. Isaac Likekele scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost five straight.

