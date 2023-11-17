Sports Minute: No. 24 Texas Tech holds off Texas-Rio Grande Valley 68-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 15 points in his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and No. 24 Texas Tech overcame another sluggish start in a 68-58 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Fellow freshman Terrence Shannon had his fourth straight double-figure game with 14 points. The Red Raiders extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. Texas Tech won its third straight game. The current streak started when the Red Raiders stopped a three-game slide with school's first-ever win over a No. 1 team, against Louisville at Madison Square Garden.

