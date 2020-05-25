Sports Minute: Now 47, Colón still hoping to pitch again in major leagues
By ERIC NUNEZ
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Bartolo Colón refuses to entertain the idea of retirement. It doesn’t matter that he didn’t pitch in 2019 and that on Sunday he turned 47. Colón told The Associated Press in a recent phone interview that he's still hoping to pitch 46 more innings in the majors. That would push him past Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic. Colón last pitched in the majors for the Texas Rangers in 2018. Colón was set to pitch in the Mexican Baseball League this year before the preseason was shut down by the virus outbreak.
