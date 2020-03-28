Sports Minute: Pearson, Small double up as Texas St. downs Appalachian St.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Isiah Small and Nijal Pearson scored 23 points apiece as Texas State beat Appalachian State 85-68 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Texas State entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and advanced to play second-seeded South Alabama on Saturday. The 23 points were a season high for Small, who hit 9 of 11 shots with nine rebounds. Eric Terry scored 12 points for the Bobcats and Quentin Scott scored 10.

