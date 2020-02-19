Sports Minute: Player discipline possible for future sign-stealing offenses
By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer
Major league players could be punished for future sign-stealing violations in the wake of the Houston Astros' scandal that only resulted in discipline for managers, coaches and executives. Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark both said Tuesday that MLB and the players' association are discussing potential rule changes regarding sign stealing and technology. Clark says the sides have exchanged written proposals and “we have made it clear to MLB that no issue is off the table, including player discipline.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
-
Valley doctor explains how long viruses can last on surfaces
-
Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
-
Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history