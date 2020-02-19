Sports Minute: Player discipline possible for future sign-stealing offenses

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

Major league players could be punished for future sign-stealing violations in the wake of the Houston Astros' scandal that only resulted in discipline for managers, coaches and executives. Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark both said Tuesday that MLB and the players' association are discussing potential rule changes regarding sign stealing and technology. Clark says the sides have exchanged written proposals and “we have made it clear to MLB that no issue is off the table, including player discipline.”

