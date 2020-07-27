Sports Minute: Players want to talk runners starting on 2nd, ties, re-entry

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Extra innings that start with runners on second base, games ending in ties and re-entry are among the possibilities for a radically altered 2020 Major League Baseball season, one limited to a maximum 60 games by teams that claim they can’t afford more due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB included the controversial extra-inning runner rule in its proposal Wednesday for a 60-game season and also wants it for 2021. The players’ association accepted the rule for 2020 only in its counter-proposal for 70 games, down from an initial 114. Copies of both proposals were obtained by The Associated Press.

