Sports Minute: Rhule's transition from Baylor to NFL anything but normal
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Transitioning from head coach at the college level to the NFL is never easy. But for Carolina Panthers first-year coach Matt Rhule, it has been particularly challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly five months after being hired away from Baylor to help rebuild a struggling franchise, Rhule has met in person only about 20 of the 90 players on the roster. And he still hasn’t run his players through a practice because of the league stoppage due to the pandemic. In a little more than three months, he’ll need to field a team for the first regular-season game - assuming the NFL season goes ahead as scheduled.
