Sports Minute: Rideau, S. Florida take advantage of SMU's late collapse

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with eight seconds left was the game winner as South Florida stunned SMU 61-60. South Florida (14-17, 7-11 American Athletic Conference) scored eight points in 24 seconds. David Collins made two foul for the Bulls. Isiaha Mike turned it over on the inbound, Justin Brown converted a three-point play on a layup when Mike fouled him with 13 seconds left and the Bulls were within 60-58. SMU's Tyson Jolley went to the foul line and missed both. However, Mike grabbed the offensive rebound, but he missed a lay-in attempt which set up Rideau's game winner. Ethan Chargois scored 20 for SMU.

