Sports Minute: Scenarios to determine the NBA's West play-in series teams

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A breakdown of the possibilities for Thursday's games involving Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio, the four teams vying for the two Western Conference play-in series spots:

PORTLAND

No. 8 with a win OR if Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio all lose

No. 9 with a loss AND if the other three contenders go 1-2.

Out with a loss AND if the other three contenders go 2-1 or 3-0.

MEMPHIS

No. 8 with a win AND Portland loss.

No. 9 with a win AND Portland win.

No. 9 with a loss AND Phoenix and San Antonio both lose.

Out with a loss AND a win by either Phoenix or San Antonio.

PHOENIX

No. 8 with a win AND Portland loss AND Memphis loss.

No. 9 with a win AND Portland or Memphis loss.

Out with a loss.

Out if Portland AND Memphis both win.

SAN ANTONIO

No. 8 with a win AND Portland, Memphis and Phoenix all lose.

No. 9 with a win AND if the other three contenders go 1-2.

Out with a loss.

Out if the other three contenders go 2-1 or 3-0.

